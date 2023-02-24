Data Safety labels for apps on Google Play misleading: Mozilla study

The so-called Data Safety labels for apps on Google's Play Store on Android are misleading, a study by researchers of Mozilla's Privacy Not Included guide has found.

They found discrepancies in the labels and privacy policies of nearly 80 percent of the apps reviewed.

Google Play's labels, for instance, say that TikTok and Twitter do not share personal data with third parties but the apps' privacy policies say the information is shared with advertisers, ISPs, platforms and more.

"Mozilla found that the labels were false or misleading based on discrepancies between the apps’ privacy policies and the information apps self-reported on Google’s Data Safety Form," Mozilla said in a blog post.

Moneycontrol News