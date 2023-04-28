Clubhouse to let go of more than half of its staff and start over

Clubhouse, one of the industry darlings of the COVID-era, have announced that they are going to let go of more than half of their workforce.

The app grew in popularity as a place for social interaction during the lockdowns but the app's founders, Paul Davidson and Rohan Seth, admit in a post that as the, "world has opened up post-Covid, it’s become harder for many people to find their friends on Clubhouse and to fit long conversations into their daily lives. To find its role in the world, the product needs to evolve. This requires a period of change."

Davidson and Seth clarified that they still, "have years of runway remaining and do not feel immediate pressure to reduce costs," but a smaller team would give them, "focus and speed, and help us launch the next evolution of the product."

Moneycontrol News