Chrome extension ‘Eight Dollars’ allows Twitter users to segregate verified and paid accounts

Moneycontrol News
Apr 03, 2023 / 08:35 PM IST

‘Eight Dollars’, an extension available on the Google Chrome web browser, allows Twitter users on the desktop to segregate verified and paid accounts on the microblogging website.

The extension has been ironically named Eight Dollars, which is the price levied by Twitter for granting the blue verification badge to the paid accounts.

The paid form of verification was introduced by Twitter in November last year, shortly after billionaire Elon Musk took over the social media company.

In its latest update, the Twitter information page notes that “we’ll be winding down our legacy verified program and accounts that were verified under the previous criteria (active, notable and authentic) will not retain a blue checkmark unless they are subscribed to Twitter Blue.”