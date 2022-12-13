 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
China readying $143 billion package for its chip firms in face of U.S. curbs -Report

Reuters
Dec 13, 2022 / 03:29 PM IST

The plan could be implemented as soon as the first quarter of next year, said two of the sources who declined to be named as they were not authorised to speak to media.

A 300 millimetre silicon wafer at the Globalfoundries Inc. semiconductor plant in Dresden, Germany, on Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021. Globalfoundries hosted German election front-runner Armin Laschet today as he comes under pressure to regain the initiative after a rocky several weeks hit the conservative blocs support. Photographer: Liesa Johannssen-Koppitz/Bloomberg

China is working on a more than 1 trillion yuan ($143 billion) support package for its semiconductor industry, three sources said, in a major step towards self sufficiency in chips and to counter U.S. moves aimed at slowing its technological advances.

Beijing plans to roll out what will be one of its biggest fiscal incentive packages over five years, mainly as subsidies and tax credits to bolster semiconductor production and research activities at home, said the sources.

It signals, as analysts have expected, a more direct approach by China in shaping the future of an industry, which has become a geopolitical hot button due to soaring demand for chips and which Beijing regards as a cornerstone of its technological might.

The majority of the financial assistance would be used to subsidise the purchases of domestic semiconductor equipment by Chinese firms, mainly semiconductor fabrication plants, or fabs, they said.

Such companies would be entitled to a 20% subsidy on the cost of purchases, the three sources said.