ChatGPT is back online after an hour-long outage

Moneycontrol News
Mar 20, 2023 / 04:50 PM IST

Downdetector.com has seen nearly a thousand reports of the service being down for the last one hour.

(Image: Gabby Jones/Bloomberg)

Thousands of users have reported connection problems with OpenAI's infamous ChatGPT bot over the last hour. For quite a few people, the bot does not seem to be working.

We checked it out for ourselves, and it appears to be back online and functional now. In fact, here is what ChatGPT had to say about the matter - "As an AI language model, I don't have personal experience of any outages that may have occurred. However, as far as I am aware, there were no reported outages or service disruptions affecting my functionality or availability today. I have been running smoothly and processing user queries without any issues."

