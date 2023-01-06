 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
CES 2023 | Sony says it will now be easier to get PS5

Moneycontrol News
Jan 06, 2023 / 06:08 PM IST

PlayStation boss Jim Ryan said that the stocks for the in-demand console should now stabilise

Ever since it launched the console in 2020, Sony has had a hard time trying to keep the PS5 in stock in markets around the world.

At CES 2023, Sony PlayStation boss Jim Ryan said that it would now be easier to find a PlayStation 5, "from this point forward."

Both Sony and Microsoft have struggled to keep up with demand for their new consoles in the post-pandemic era. Supply chain issues and shortages have kept both companies on their toes trying to keep the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S stocked.

Sony even had to drop its sales forecasts for 2022 due to the ongoing chip shortage.

In 2021, Xbox head Phil Spencer had said that he expected shortages to continue in 2022 and said that it would be "a challenge that we'll work through for quite a while."

Spencer said that due to lack of materials needed for semiconductors, he expected the problem to continue till at least September 2022.