 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTechnology

CES 2023 | Samsung announces new Neo QLED, OLED and Micro LED premium TVs

Carlsen Martin
Jan 06, 2023 / 08:00 PM IST

The new Neo QLED TVs are offered in 8K and 4K options.

Samsung dropped new Neo QLED, Micro LED, and OLED TVs at CES 2023.  The new TVs are aimed at offering a premium viewing experience with top-tier picture quality. The new Neo QLED TVs are offered in 8K and 4K options.

Samsung Neo QLED

The new Samsung Neo QLED TVs' premium picture quality is powered by Samsung’s advanced Neural Quantum Processor, which supports the Quantum Mini LED-lit TV with 14-bit processing and AI upscaling. This enables features like Shape Adaptive Light Control and Real Depth Enhancer Pro for a three-dimensional, lifelike picture.

The 2023 Neo QLED TV models feature a high-resolution panel and Samsung’s proprietary algorithm that power Samsung’s new Auto HDR Remastering, which uses AI deep learning technology to analyse and apply real-time High Dynamic Range (HDR) effects on Standard Dynamic Range (SDR) content on a scene-to-scene basis. Additionally, the SmartThings Zigbee and Matter Thread One-Chip Module are directly built into Samsung’s 2023 products.

Samsung Micro LED and Samsung OLED

Samsung’s 2023 Micro LED TVs range from 50-inch to 140-inch screen sizes. The modular nature of Samsung’s Micro LED TVs ensures complete customization to fit a consumer’s desired set-up. Additionally, these TVs also feature a bezel-less design to ensure a seamless viewing experience.