CES 2023 | Samsung announces new Neo QLED, OLED and Micro LED premium TVs

Samsung dropped new Neo QLED, Micro LED, and OLED TVs at CES 2023. The new TVs are aimed at offering a premium viewing experience with top-tier picture quality. The new Neo QLED TVs are offered in 8K and 4K options.

Samsung Neo QLED

The new Samsung Neo QLED TVs' premium picture quality is powered by Samsung’s advanced Neural Quantum Processor, which supports the Quantum Mini LED-lit TV with 14-bit processing and AI upscaling. This enables features like Shape Adaptive Light Control and Real Depth Enhancer Pro for a three-dimensional, lifelike picture.

The 2023 Neo QLED TV models feature a high-resolution panel and Samsung’s proprietary algorithm that power Samsung’s new Auto HDR Remastering, which uses AI deep learning technology to analyse and apply real-time High Dynamic Range (HDR) effects on Standard Dynamic Range (SDR) content on a scene-to-scene basis. Additionally, the SmartThings Zigbee and Matter Thread One-Chip Module are directly built into Samsung’s 2023 products.

Samsung Micro LED and Samsung OLED

Samsung’s 2023 Micro LED TVs range from 50-inch to 140-inch screen sizes. The modular nature of Samsung’s Micro LED TVs ensures complete customization to fit a consumer’s desired set-up. Additionally, these TVs also feature a bezel-less design to ensure a seamless viewing experience.

Samsung’s new 2023 OLED TV s come in 55-inch, 65-inch, and the new ultra-large 77-inch sizes. Samsung’s latest OLED lineup comes with Quantum Dot technology and Neural Quantum Processors to retain OLED technology’s core strengths while simultaneously improving limitations in its brightness and colour representation. Samsung’s 2023 OLED line-up also features a 144Hz refresh rate and Samsung’s smart features, including Samsung Gaming Hub. These new OLED models are also the first from Samsung to support AMD’s FreeSync Premium Pro certification. The South Korean tech giant is also offering Samsung TV Plus on all its Smart TV lineup. The new TV models also come with Samsung’s Gaming Hub, which allows users to quickly access Nvidia's GeForce Now, Google Stadia, Utomik, and the Xbox app. We should get more information about the TV’s pricing, availability, and specifications in the coming weeks.

