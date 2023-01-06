CES 2023 | Lenovo ThinkPhone by Motorola launched with Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, IP68 rating, OLED display

Lenovo has officially unveiled a new smartphone that looks a lot like a ThinkPad laptop. The new ThinkPhone is a smartphone designed by Motorola and is marketed as a business-grade smartphone.

The Lenovo ThinkPhone is powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC paired with 8GB or 12GB of RAM. The phone also comes with 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB of storage. The ThinkPhone sports a 6.6-inch FHD+ OLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ support.

The ThinkPhone opts for a triple-camera setup on the back with a 50 MP primary sensor with OIS and PDAF. The main camera is paired with a 13 MP ultrawide unit and depth sensor. On the front, there’s a 32 MP selfie camera. The ThinkPhone packs a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 68W wired fast charging and 15W wireless charging. Connectivity options include 5G, dual-SIM, NFC, Wi-Fi 6, a USB-C port, and more.

The phone measures 8.26mm thick and weighs 188.5 grams and comes with dual stereo speakers. The phone comes with squared edges and a carbon fiber finish. It also boasts an IP68 rating and MIL-STD 810H certification. The back of the ThinkPhone is designed with a lightweight aramid fiber, while the front features Gorilla Glass Victus protection. Additionally, the frame is made of aircraft-grade aluminum.

The Lenovo ThinkPhone by Motorola introduces Think 2 Think connectivity. The Think 2 Think experience includes Instant Connect, Unified Clipboard, File Drop, Unified Notifications, Advanced Webcam, Instant Hotspot, and App Streaming. This ThinkPhone also comes with Moto Secure, an app that serves as a hub for items related to security and privacy.

Motorola says, “This device arrives with a powerful set of premium specs combined with unique design and integrates seamlessly with a ThinkPad, such as the latest ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11 that also embeds several security enhancements.” Motorola and Microsoft are also working together to unleash additional experiences.

Lenovo’s ThinkPhone by Motorola will be available in the US, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Australia, and select countries across Asia in the coming months. For more information, head on over to the link.

