CES 2023 | Asus announces new laptops with 13th Gen Intel CPUs, 120Hz OLED displays

Carlsen Martin
Jan 05, 2023 / 02:42 PM IST

The ProArt Studiobook and Vivobook notebooks also come with the optional 3D OLED display.

Asus has dropped several new laptops at CES 2023. The new Asus laptops are tailored towards productivity and creativity with additions to the company’s Zenbook, Vivobook, and ProArt series. Asus is yet to reveal details about pricing and availability of the new laptops.

Asus ProArt Studiobook 16 3D OLED

The top-end laptop in the line-up is the Asus ProArt Studiobook 16 3D OLED. The notebook is equipped with 13th Gen Intel processing hardware, up to a Core i9-13980HX, that is paired with Nvidia’s RTX 4000 series graphics. The ProArt Studiobook also sports a 16-inch 3.2K 3D OLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate. The screen uses Asus’ Spatial Vision technology to seamlessly convert 2D content into 3D visuals without the use of glasses or a headset.

However, users will also be able to get the new ProArt Studiobook with a traditional 16-inch OLED display. Asus’ new creator laptop also comes with the proprietary Asus Dial rotary control and a stylus-enabled haptic touchpad. It features IceCool Pro thermal technology and dual Thunderbolt 4 ports. Additionally, there’s a 90Whr battery, a Full HD IR camera, DDR5 RAM, and PCIe Gen 4 storage.

Asus Vivobook Pro 16 3D OLED

The new Asus Vivobook Pro 16 3D OLED comes with the same display options as the ProArt Studiobook 16 3D OLED. The notebook can also be configured with up to an Intel Core i9-13980HX CPU paired with DDR5 RAM and PCIe Gen 4 storage. Additionally, there a 150W thermal design point (TDP) and Asus Ice Cool Pro thermal technology. It is also configurable with the latest Nvidia RTX 4000 series laptop graphics.