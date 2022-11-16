Boston Dynamics sues Ghost Robotics for copying its robot dog

Boston Dynamics, the American engineering and robotics company, has sued Ghost Robotics. The company has said that Ghost infringed on its design patents, calling into question two specific models it makes - Vision 60 and Spirit 40 - which are quadruped robots.

"Innovation is the lifeblood of Boston Dynamics, and our roboticists have successfully filed approximately 500 patents and patent applications worldwide," Boston Robotics said in a statement to TechCrunch.

"We welcome competition in the emerging mobile robotics market, but we expect all companies to respect intellectual property rights, and we will take action when those rights are violated".

The lawsuit says that Boston Dynamics sent a legal letter to Ghost on July 2020, followed by several cease and desist letters. The Hyundai-owned Boston Dynamics is seeking unspecified damages.

In papers filled with the court, Boston Dynamics says that the "defendant has deliberately continued to infringe in a wanton, malicious, and egregious manner, with reckless disregard for Boston Dynamics' patent rights".

The filing includes photos of Ghost Robotic's Vision 60 and Spirit 40 models taken during 2020 and 2021 tests conducted by the US Air Force at the Nellis base in Nevada.

Boston Dynamics said that Ghost infringes on multiple patent rights including one that describes how its own robot dogs (Spot and Stretch) avoid obstacles, and another that details the method behind how their robots avoid being knocked off balance.

Moneycontrol News

