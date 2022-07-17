Best soundbars for your den, from Rs 4,499 to Rs 2 lakh

One of the most recent discernible gadget trends has been the rise of soundbars. While projectors and big screens saw a major spurt in sales in a post-pandemic world, the soundbar story began even before the pandemic and has only got bigger since 2020.

They have quickly eclipsed conventional home theatre systems, thanks to their aesthetics – no messy wires running around your living room, and space saving benefits.

The other big plus is seamless connectivity with multiple wireless connectivity options that include NFC, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth. It’s not just movie action, it’s easy to stream music from your favourite streaming platform via your smartphone or tab.

Many of the soundbars on our list also come with an additional subwoofer kitted with large drivers for low frequency sound, especially in the bass and sub-base sound zones can complement your soundbar:

Samsung Soundbar 330W 3.1.2ch S801B

Soundbars are getting slimmer; Samsung’s all-new soundbar is a case in point. It boasts of an ultra-slim design featuring a 39.9mm profile and comes with a compact subwoofer. Samsung creates an immersive audio experience with 3 channels, 1 subwoofer channel, and 2 up-firing channels. The Samsung Soundbar comes with support for Dolby Atmos and DTS Virtual:X for a complete 3D experience. One of the differentiators is Adaptive Sound - the soundbar analyses the sound signal to automatically deliver optimised sound based on each scene. There’s also Active Voice Amplifier that isolates and clarifies the dialogue in your favourite shows and movies while the soundbar picks up and raises voices. (Rs 44,990)

The Samsung Soundbar comes with support for Dolby Atmos and DTS Virtual:X.

Bose Smart Soundbar 900

Bose’s new flagship soundbar (With Dolby Atmos) features some of Bose’s proprietary technologies that includes a unique solution that separates instruments, dialogue and effects, placing them in different parts of a room—far left, far right, overhead—for a 360-degree experience. This soundbar combines nine speakers, including two new upward-firing dipole transducers that are precisely arranged in the cabinet. Alexa and Google Assistant are integrated, allowing you to control this speaker with voice commands. Bose’s noise-rejecting microphones ensure your voice commands can be heard even if you turn up the sound (Rs1,04,900)

Bose's new soundbar combines nine speakers.

Sony HT-S40R

This should please audiophiles who still cling to their home theatre systems. This unique set up includes a 3-channel soundbar, wireless rear speakers and a dedicated subwoofer for a true cinematic experience. Set up is clutter-free – there’s a wireless amplifier that powers the rear speakers and no wires between the front and the rear of your room to get in the way. This 600W soundbar system with Dolby Digital delivers 5.1 channels of surround sound. Set up is a breeze with multiple connectivity options including HDMI ARC, optical and analogue inputs. (Rs 26,990)

Sony HT-S40R includes a 3-channel soundbar, wireless rear speakers and a dedicated subwoofer.

Sennheiser AMBEO

It’s been a while since the AMBEO hit the scene, but still makes our list for its all-round, premium appeal. The Sennheiser AMBEO is a good looking soundbar, with a lacquered and brushed aluminium finish. It’s powered by 13 drivers and compatible with Dolby Atmos, MPEG-H and DTS:X. It features a unique ‘Upmix’ Technology that can recreate stereo and 5.1 Content in stunning 3D. All it takes is three minutes; an automatic calibration process quickly configures the sound for your room and also factors in your preferred seating position. You don’t have to worry about not finding the remote – you can control this device through your smartphone via a companion app. (Rs 1,99,990)

The Sennheiser AMBEO has a lacquered and brushed aluminium finish.

JBL Bar

Delivers a wireless 5.1 home theatre system experience with 550W of power and a 10-inch sub-woofer. JBL’s pitch is centred around Multi Beam, an exclusive technology that delivers incredible surround sound without extra speakers or wires. Precise bass from the sub-woofer gives it an extra boost. The 4K pass-through feature allows 4K data to be displayed on a 4K TV or projector, without compromising image quality while Built-in Chromecast and Airplay 2 lets you stream and manage online content (Rs 42,999)

JBL Bar delivers incredible surround sound without extra speakers or wires.

Xiaomi Mi Soundbar

One of the best looking budget soundbars that delivers decent value for its asking price. We dig the minimalist design language and fabric mesh overlay that lends it a premium vibe. This lightweight and compact soundbar features eight drivers (two 20mm dome speakers, two 2.5-inch woofers for extra bass and four passive radiators). You get multiple connectivity options - S/PDIF, optical, Aux-in and Line-in connectivity ports that work with smartphones and older televisions; Xiaomi claims that set-up takes only 30 seconds. (Rs 4,999)

This lightweight and compact soundbar features eight drivers, and multiple connectivity options.

Zebronics ZEB-Juke Bar 4050

Zebronics’ new soundbar is a compelling option in the budget soundbar segment. It delivers 75W of audio and features a 10.16 cm subwoofer, a dual-driver setup, and 3D audio equalisation. You can opt for a wall-mounted installation option. The Juke Bar offers multiple wired and wireless connectivity options include Bluetooth 5.0, HDMI (ARC), and Optical/ Aux input. (Rs 4,499)

Zebronics ZEB-Juke Bar 4050