Bengaluru airport introduces robots for enhanced passenger experience

Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru (BLR Airport) has introduced AI-driven, assistance robots to enhance passenger experience.

Currently at the trial stage, 10 robots have been deployed at the airport to help guide passengers through the airport and answer basic queries, it said in a statement on Tuesday.

The robot count will be increased in a calibrated manner and further developed over a period in terms of functionality and features, after gauging customer feedback, it said.

BLR Airport has partnered with Artiligent Solutions Pvt. Ltd. — specialists in AI and Robotics — to model the robots along with creating a customised passenger services software. The default language of communication will be English, with additional regional and international languages in the offing, the airport said.

Bangalore International Airport Limited Chief Operating Officer Jayaraj Shanmugam said: "Pre-empting passenger requirements and complementing new-age technology with a focused customer-centric team approach has been our winning combination".

The robots will provide a variety of services which include providing information on the flight status, passenger convenience services, directional assistance, retail and F&B information, the statement said.

They shall navigate autonomously through the terminal and escort passengers to their desired locations. If due to any reason, the robot is unable to answer queries, passengers shall be immediately connected to the 'Airport Help Desk' via video call, on the robot screen itself, it stated.