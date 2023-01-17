 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Up to 30% of Mahindra & Mahindra vehicles will be electric by 2027, says Rajesh Jejurikar

Chandra R Srikanth
Jan 17, 2023 / 01:22 PM IST

He calls for government measures to drive consumption in rural India.

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd (M&M), which has a backlog of orders for Internal Combustion Engine (ICE)-vehicles such as the XUV700, Scorpio-N and Thar, has just introduced an electric Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV).  Rajesh Jejurikar, the company’s Executive Director (Auto & Farm Sector), said in an interview with Moneycontrol on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum (WEF) meetings in Davos that the company wants to maximise its presence in India’s electric passenger vehicle market.

“…we hope that 20 to 30 percent of our portfolio in 2027 will be electric,” he said.  He also said that while the government is doing enough to kick-start the economy, some measures to drive consumption in the rural parts of India would be desirable. Edited excerpts:

What's top of mind for Indian CEOs at Davos at a time when their global counterparts are worried about multiple crises converging? 

You know, I think at least from our standpoint, we see this as an opportunity to take a global leadership. For us, Davos enables us to collect connect with so many tech leaders, people who bring in new thinking. So we're really here to think of what we need to do to drive growth. (This is) because India is still a strong growth story.

2022 was a banner year for you in terms of how you performed on the auto side, tractor side. What can we expect in 2023? Can we hope for a repeat of 2022? There is an air of caution as people are cutting down on marketing spends, at least if I look at the new economy businesses. But tell us about what you're seeing on the ground.

We're not in a mindset of cutting back on marketing or anything at this stage. We have had some really good launches. We have the (XUV) 400 launch, which is the electric (SUV). We just announced the prices today (January 16). So we are actually launching the (XUV) 400. We will start (taking) orders on January 26, and start deliveries by March. And we have a 34.4 kilowatt hour version of that which is going to be priced at Rs. 15.99 lakh. And for the first 5,000 bookings and deliveries for that will start in the festive season and then a 40 kilowatt hour one, which will start deliveries in March. That's priced at Rs. 18.9 lakh. So they're both very good prices, and hopefully will excite the market. So that's new for us.