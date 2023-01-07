 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTechnologyAuto

SUVs and EVs to hog the limelight at Auto Expo'23

Avishek Banerjee
Jan 07, 2023 / 11:56 AM IST

There will be 14 SUV unveils or rollouts at the expo, of which 9 will be petrol-powered and six will be EVs. As many as 30 EV manufacturers are participating in the show.

After a hiatus of three years, the 16th edition of the Auto Expo is all set to kick off on 13th January at India Expo Mart, Greater Noida.  The first post-Covid auto expo will see the participation of 70 exhibitors, including 45 vehicle manufacturers from different segments.

Like the 2020 Auto Expo, this edition will see the participation of mass market Original Equipment Makers (OEMs) such as Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai Motor, Kia, MG Motor, etc., which have decided to participate and showcase their product capabilities.

As many as 30 electric vehicle (EV) manufacturers spanning two-, three- and four-wheeler segments will showcase their product portfolios at the event. There will be serious focus on Sports Utility Vehicles (SUVs) too.

As per TechSci Research, there will be 14 SUV unveils or rollouts at the expo, of which 9 will be petrol-powered and six will be EVs.

While no participants were willing to share the model names, there is some buzz about models such as the Maruti Suzuki Jimny, Hyundai Casper and Ioniq 5 & 6, EV variants of Tata Motors’ Altroz and Punch, MG Air EV (5-door version), etc.