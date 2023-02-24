New Mercedes-Benz E class gets giant touchscreen, selfie camera

Auto major Mercedes Benz has on February 24 unveiled the new interior design of the 2024 E-Class that allows customers immersive entertainment with music, games and streaming content. The new, “digitally innovative” vehicle interior also has offer features like a selfie camera and built-in apps for TikTok and Zoom.

The Superscreen that forms a part of the vehicle’s interior is a major upgrade. This combines the large central glass surface of the MBUX Superscreen that extends to the central display along with a second display attached in front of the passenger seat.

Mercedes has also provided the E-class with an all new console-mounted infotainment pad, and new air-conditioning controls within the centre of the infotainment display.

The 2024 E-class comes with a 17-speaker Burmester 4D surround sound system, along with sound transducers in the front seats, featuring the Dolby Atmos technology in addition to the supporting Spatial Audio through Apple music. The interior light strips also adapt to the ongoing music and change to match the beat in real time.

The brand has also installed multiple safeguards to ensure that drivers will not be distracted by the passenger seat offerings. For example, the passenger screen is sense activated because of movement, barring which it acts as a screensaver. The selfie camera tracks the driver's eye movements, and the car can also automatically dim the passenger's to reduce distractions for the driver. So far, cars have only found a way to mirror the apps from the smartphone into the infotainment system, but this display allows the installation of third party apps like TikTok, Angry Birds, Webex, Zoom video conferencing and Vivaldi browser.

Notably this will be Mercedes' last gas-powered vehicle. The brand aims to transform into an electric-only company by the year 2030.

