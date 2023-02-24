 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
New Mercedes-Benz E class gets giant touchscreen, selfie camera

Feb 24, 2023 / 03:22 PM IST

The new, “digitally innovative” vehicle interior also has offer features like a selfie camera and built-in apps for TikTok and Zoom

The Superscreen that forms a part of the vehicle’s interior is a major upgrade (Image credits: Mercedes Benz)

Auto major Mercedes Benz has on February 24 unveiled the new interior design of the 2024 E-Class that allows customers immersive entertainment with music, games and streaming content. The new, “digitally innovative” vehicle interior also has offer features like a selfie camera and built-in apps for TikTok and Zoom.

The Superscreen that forms a part of the vehicle’s interior is a major upgrade. This combines the large central glass surface of the MBUX Superscreen that extends to the central display along with a second display attached in front of the passenger seat.

Mercedes has also provided the E-class with an all new console-mounted infotainment pad, and new air-conditioning controls within the centre of the infotainment display.

The 2024 E-class comes with a 17-speaker Burmester 4D surround sound system, along with sound transducers in the front seats, featuring the Dolby Atmos technology in addition to the supporting Spatial Audio through Apple music. The interior light strips also adapt to the ongoing music and change to match the beat in real time.