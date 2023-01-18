Maruti Suzuki to recall over 17,000 cars for possible airbag fault. Check details here

Maruti Suzuki is recalling 17,362 vehicles manufactured between December 8 and January 12 for a defect in the airbag controller, the company said in a release today.The affected models are Alto K10, S-Presso, Eeco, Brezza, Baleno and Grand Vitara.

The recall is being undertaken to inspect and replace Airbag Controller (“affected part”), free of cost, if required in these vehicles. It is suspected that there is a possible defect in affected part, which in rare case might result in non-deployment of the airbags and seat belt pretensioners, in the event of a vehicle crash, the release further said.

Customers are advised not to drive or use the vehicle till the affected part is replaced.

Affected vehicle owners will be receiving communication from Maruti Suzuki authorized workshops for immediate attention.

In December, the car maker had recalled 9,125 units of its Ciaz, Brezza, Ertiga, XL6, and Grand Vitara models to fix possible defects in the front row seat belts.

The affected vehicles were manufactured between November 2-28, 2022.