 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTechnologyAuto

Hyundai Verna design leaked – See details, pricing, features & more

Jocelyn Fernandes
Feb 27, 2023 / 01:47 PM IST

A blogger from South Korea posted the leaked images on Naver on February 26, nearly a month ahead of the Hyundai Verna’s scheduled launch on March 21

Leaked view of the new Hyundai Verna posted by a blogger on February 26 (Image Source: Namcha Cafe/ Naver)

The new Hyundai Verna’s complete design has been leaked ahead of its scheduled March 21 launch, as per multiple reports. The detailed leaks, first of the vehicle’s rear and later of the entire car, emerged from an auto blog on South Korea’s Naver — most likely from a commercial shoot.

A user posted the leaked images on Naver blog Namcha Cafe on February 26, 2023, nearly a month ahead of the vehicle’s scheduled launch.

Notably, while the pictured vehicle is tagged as Hyundai Accent (as sold in left-driving countries such as S. Korea), it will come to India (and other right-driving countries) under the Verna brand.

Leaked rear image of the new Hyundai Verna posted by a blogger on February 26 (Image Source: Namcha Cafe/ Naver)