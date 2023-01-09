 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Auto Expo 2023 to feature working prototypes of flex fuel vehicles, showcasing mobility trend

Rohit Vaid
Jan 09, 2023 / 12:16 PM IST

Flex fuel vehicles are modified versions of current vehicles that can run both on pure gasoline and ethanol blended petrol. The sugar industry, which produces ethanol, will be participating in the show

The upcoming 16th edition of the Auto Expo — The Motor Show — will feature working prototypes of ‘flex’ (flexible fuel) vehicles (FFVs) being showcased by automobile manufacturers, Rajesh Menon, Director General of the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), told Moneycontrol.

Accordingly, two-wheeler OEMs such as TVS Motor, Hero Motocorp, Bajaj Auto, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI), India Yamaha and Suzuki Motorcycle, are likely to display working prototypes of flex fuel two-wheelers.

Besides, four-wheeler OEMs, including Toyota Kirloskar Motor and Maruti Suzuki India, are likely to showcase working prototypes of flex fuel four wheelers.

For the uninitiated, FFVs are modified versions of current vehicles that can run both on pure gasoline and ethanol blended petrol.

“This is the first time that ‘Flex’ fuel vehicles will be shown. Besides, the sugar industry, which produces ethanol, will be participating in the show. We will also have oil marketing companies participating. The entire value chain of ethanol will be showcased at the event,” said Menon.

As such ethanol is an agro-based product, mainly produced from a by-product of the sugar industry.