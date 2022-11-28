 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Asus Vivobook Pro 16X OLED Review: This mobile workstation is a content creator's dream

Carlsen Martin
Nov 28, 2022 / 05:49 PM IST

But this dream is extremely costly!

The Asus Vivobook Pro 16X OLED laptop recently joined the ranks of the company’s creator notebooks. Asus’ Vivobook line-up has always been targeted towards consumers, always offering a practical solution rather than an over-the-top, innovative, or premium one.

However, the Vivobook Pro 16X OLED takes things a step further, debuting as a powerful laptop designed for content creators, who aren’t quite satisfied with a good-old consumer notebook. But unlike traditional, Vivobook laptops, the 16X OLED is a creator laptop with solid specifications and a huge price tag. With a starting price of Rs 1,59,990, the Vivobook Pro 16X doesn’t come cheap, while our model costs Rs 1,99,990. But does the Asus Vivobook Pro 16X OLED lose its practically due to its hefty price; let’s find out.

Design and Build

The main design theme behind the Vivobook Pro 16X OLED is subtlety. The laptop is extremely comfortable to use with angular corners and a large palm rest. The notebook weighs 2 kg and is over 18 inches thick, making it light and convenient to use while travelling. For a 16-inch laptop, the Vivobook Pro 16X OLED feels quite portable. Asus maintains this lightweight design despite the laptop’s aluminium build, which also gives it a premium feel.

The lid also has the Asus and Vivobook logos in a separated area on the lid. The Vivobook Pro 16X OLED comes in two colours – Cool Silver and 0°Black. The hinge on the laptop is pretty sturdy and let’s tilt the screen back to around 150 degrees. The Vivobook has a straightforward design that focuses on convenience and comfort without compromising on aesthetics and build quality.