Asus Vivobook 15 OLED Review: Packed with features at an affordable price

Mar 17, 2023 / 02:20 PM IST

The Asus Vivobook laptop series has always provided users excellent value for money. However, in the last year or so, Asus has been pairing its value-added Vivo laptops with vibrant OLED displays, delivering budget laptops with some of the best screens in the business.

And a perfect example of this excellent combination is the Vivobook 15 OLED. With a price tag of Rs 49,500, the Asus Vivobook 15 OLED brings a ton of excellent features in an affordable package. But can it cut it in a highly competitive sub-50K laptop market? Let’s find out!

Design

In terms of design, the Vivobook 15 OLED features a standard design that is not too dissimilar from Vivobook of the past. The notebook comes in a single matte Indie Black colour option that looks sharp but was quick to pick up fingerprints and smudges. Considering its affordable pricing, the Vivobook 15 OLED uses a plastic chassis that feels sturdy, so if you are worried about the laptop feeling cheap, don’t be. Additionally, there’s a MIL STD 810H standards for some durability, although we didn’t feel the need to test it.