Asus ROG unveils new line-up of gaming laptops at CES 2023

Taiwanese personal computer maker Asus has showcased its range of Republic of Gamers (ROG) gaming laptops as well as desktops at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2023 in Las Vegas and also announced two ROG Swift monitors.

The new range of ROG laptops features advanced cooling, right down to the thermal compound for the CPU. Asus said it is using liquid metal as a compound and has introduced several heat pipes, "heatsink" and a vapour chamber to keep temperatures in check.

The higher-end laptops in the new line-up will also feature dust filters, and select models will have up to three fans for better cooling.

Almost all the laptops feature Asus' new nebula displays which are panels with mini LED backlights.

The laptops also offer customers a choice between Intel's 13th Gen mobile CPUs and AMD's 7000 series mobile CPUs. Users will be able to select from Nvidia's RTX 40-series mobile graphics for GPUs.

(Image Courtesy: Asus)

Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo 16, M16, G16, G14 The Zephyrus Duo 16 now features AMD Ryzen 9 CPUs and Nvidia RTX laptop GPUs. It has a 16-inch QHD mini-LED display with a refresh rate of 240Hz. The Zephyrus M16 features a 16-inch nebula QHD+ display, which is 16:10 with a refresh rate of 240Hz. The G16 and G14 laptops in the line-up will offer a choice between a nebula QHD+ display with 240Hz or an FHD+ display with 165Hz. The Zephyrus M16 also has a customisable dynamic LED grid on the lid called AniMe Matrix. (Image Courtesy: Asus) Asus ROG Strix Scar 16, Scar 18, Scar 17 The ROG Scar 18 has an 18-inch display on a laptop, which is a nebula QHD+ panel with Dolby Vision and Nvidia's G-Sync. It has a refresh rate of 240Hz. Both the Scar 16 and 18 come with Nvidia's top-of-the-line RTX 4090 mobile GPU and Intel's Core i9-13980HX CPU. The Scar 17 trades in the Intel CPU for AMD's Ryzen 9 Zen 4 mobile CPU but retains Nvidia's RTX 4090. It has a 17-inch QHD panel with Dolby Vision and G-sync support. (Image Courtesy: Asus) Asus ROG Flow Z13, X13 Equipped with AMD's Ryzen 9 mobile CPUs and Nvidia's RTX 4070 mobile GPU, the ROG Flow X13 has a 13-inch touchscreen display with a mini-LED backlight. The Z13 uses a 13-inch nebula display with a 165Hz refresh rate. The laptop also supports external GPUs via Asus' XG Mobile modules. The XG Mobile has Nvidia's RTX 4090 mobile GPU.

Moneycontrol News

