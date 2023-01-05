 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Asus ROG unveils new line-up of gaming laptops at CES 2023

Moneycontrol News
Jan 05, 2023 / 06:24 PM IST

Asus ROG unveiled updates to its Flow, Zephyrus, Strix and TUF gaming portfolio

Taiwanese personal computer maker Asus has showcased its range of Republic of Gamers (ROG) gaming laptops as well as desktops at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2023 in Las Vegas and also announced two ROG Swift monitors.

The new range of ROG laptops features advanced cooling, right down to the thermal compound for the CPU. Asus said it is using liquid metal as a compound and has introduced several heat pipes, "heatsink" and a vapour chamber to keep temperatures in check.

The higher-end laptops in the new line-up will also feature dust filters, and select models will have up to three fans for better cooling.

Almost all the laptops feature Asus' new nebula displays which are panels with mini LED backlights.

The laptops also offer customers a choice between Intel's 13th Gen mobile CPUs and AMD's 7000 series mobile CPUs. Users will be able to select from Nvidia's RTX 40-series mobile graphics for GPUs.

