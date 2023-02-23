 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTechnology

Artifact, the news app from Instagram's co-founders, is available on iOS, Android

Moneycontrol News
Feb 23, 2023 / 03:36 PM IST

The app, which had a waitlist, is now live on Apple's App store and Google's Play Store

(Image Courtesy: Artifact)

The personalised news aggregation app from Instagram's co-founders, Artifact, is now available for download on Google's Play Store and the Apple App Store.

Kevin Systrom and Mike Krieger, the creators of Instagram, one of the largest content sharing platforms under Meta's wing, launched the app in January in an invite-only testing phase that saw nearly 160,000 sign-ups.

Now it is available to the public at large, and as TechCrunch reported, it no longer requires a phone number or an invite to download and use.

Also Read | Microsoft extends Bing AI to mobile and Skype, enables voice input