Apple Watch Series 8, Watch Ultra with temperature monitoring and crash detection launched; Check price, specs

Apple has unveiled the latest smartwatch wearable line-up, Watch Series 8, at the company's Far Out event in California, US.

The new Watch series comes with a range of new features like temperature monitoring, and Crash detection. There is also a new rugged variant of the Apple Watch called "Ultra".

Apple Watch Series 8, Apple Watch SE specs and price

The Series 8 now comes with a temperature sensor, focused on women's health. The sensor helps in detecting ovulation cycles, giving users an estimate of upcoming ovulation. This works by using two temperature sensors, one placed at the back and one right under the display.

These sensors can detect changes in temperature as small as one degree Celsius. As per norm, all data is stored on device and cannot be accessed without authorization.

Crash detection is the second big feature, and has been designed to detect a lethal vehicle crash. Apple focuses on four main types of crashes - head on collision, sideways collision, rear impact and rolls. Once a crash is detected, Apple Watch automatically contacts emergency services and sends a message to your favored contacts.

A new low power mode that smartly manages services on your watch, doubles battery life up to 36 hours. This mode will also be available on Apple Watch Series 4 and later.

Along with the Series 8, Apple also updated the entry-level Apple Watch SE, which the company says is 20% faster than the previous generation. It will feature fall detection, the same SoC as the Series 8, and the full suite of sensors from the Series 8.

The Series 8 price in India will start at Rs 45,900 for the GPS variant, and Rs 55,900 for the cellular model.

The Watch SE will start at Rs 29,900 for the GPS model, and Rs 34,900 for the cellular model.

Both Watches can be ordered now, and will be available on September 16th.

Apple Watch Ultra specs and price

The brand new Watch Ultra has been designed with extreme sports and exploration in mind. It is both larger and sturdier than the Series 8, with aerospace grade titanium alloy chassis that is durable and resistant to corrosion.

A sapphire crystal cover protects the large retina display that can get as bright as 2000 nits, more than twice any Watch display yet. A new physical button has also been added, which can be customized to access features at a single tap.

The Watch has three built-in-microphones to improve sound quality in calls, and beamforming algorithm's use the mic's to reduce ambient background sounds.

Along with the new Ultra, Apple also unveiled three new bands, Alpine loop for explorers, Ocean band for extreme water sports and the trail loop for runners and endurance athletes.

As you might have guessed, this does not come cheap. The Apple Watch Ultra will cost you Rs 89,900 and will be available starting September 23.