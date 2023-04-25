Apple vs Epic Games | US court sides with Apple, upholds 2021 decision

The United States Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals has upheld a 2021 decision rejecting Epic Games' claims that Apple broke federal law by not allowing other marketplaces on iOS.

As reported by Bloomberg, the three-judge panel that made the decision said it wasn't their job to resolve the debate about, "the role played in our economy and democracy by online transaction platforms with market power".

The panel stated they had applied, "existing precedent to the facts".

Moneycontrol News