Apple to delay the launch of iPad OS 16; iPhone 14 might launch at the same price as iPhone 13

Apple reportedly plans to release iPad OS 16 around a month after the launch of iOS 16. Apple ideally releases iPad OS 16 at the same time as iOS 16. However, this time, the Cupertino tech giant is taking the unusual step of releasing iPad OS 16 well after the next major iOS update.

According to a report by Bloomberg, people with knowledge of the matter claim that iPad OS 16 will arrive almost a month after iOS 16. Apple’s major iPhone and iPad OS updates tend to arrive sometime in September. However, the report suggests that iPad OS 16 won’t go live until October.

The delay in the software is due, at least in part, to an ambitious effort to overhaul the iPad’s multitasking capabilities. During beta testing, the system has drawn criticism from some developers and users for its bugs. The change also would bring the iPadOS 16 release closer to the launch of new iPad hardware.

In other news, a report by MacRumors suggests that the iPhone 14 will debut at the same price as the iPhone 13 during its launch. The report cites a blog post by a Korean tipster, who notes that the iPhone 14 price will start from $799 (Rs 63,200). The iPhone 13 was launched at the same price back in September last year.

The blog post suggests that the decision was taken by “top executives” at Apple due to ongoing inflation and supply chain issues as well as stagnation in the global smartphone market and a decline in demand. Tipster Jioriku recently noted that the iPhone 14 would come in Green, Purple, Blue, Black, White and Red colours. The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max come in Green, Purple, Silver, Gold, and Graphite colour options.