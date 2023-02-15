Apple releases update to fix security flaw that 'may have been actively exploited'

Apple has released security updates for all of its devices, that fixes a critical flaw that, "may have been actively exploited," by hackers.

The Cupertino-based technology giant has released updates for macOS Ventura, iPadOS, iOS and its web browser, Safari. Security updates for tvOS and watchOS should follow soon.

Also Read | Apple faces obstacles in move to boost India manufacturing

On the iOS and iPadOS, the flaw allowed the execution of malicious code with kernel privileges, meaning the threat actors could potentially take over authorization of the devices.

Moneycontrol News