Apple may launch M3 powered iMac later this year

Moneycontrol News
Mar 06, 2023 / 01:25 PM IST

Reportedly Apple is busy testing the new iMac and will also launch a new MacBook Air this year

(Image: Apple)

Apple is reportedly testing a new M3-powered iMac model for release later this year.

Bloomberg reported that the next iteration of the iMac was in a stage of development called "engineering validation testing or EVT", a phase where the company conducts production tests on the machine.

The new iMac will retain the 24-inch display and will ship in the same colors as the 2021 models - blue, silver, pink and orange.

