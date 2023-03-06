Apple may launch M3 powered iMac later this year

Apple is reportedly testing a new M3-powered iMac model for release later this year.

Bloomberg reported that the next iteration of the iMac was in a stage of development called "engineering validation testing or EVT", a phase where the company conducts production tests on the machine.

The new iMac will retain the 24-inch display and will ship in the same colors as the 2021 models - blue, silver, pink and orange.

Apple will use a new M-series chip to power the desktop and replace the current line-up that uses Apple's M1 chips. The new iMacs will be engineered differently as well, with the publication saying that a lot of the internal components will be relocated and redesigned. The manufacturing process for the stands will also be different.

'Indian VR gaming market will leap with free roam VR experience': Zero Latency's Parinitaa Rajgarhia... Also Read | Foxconn denies any binding agreement on new India investment: Report The iMacs have the codenames - J433 and J434 - but won't reach mass production for at least three more months. Bloomberg says they will ship late this year. Besides the iMac, Apple is about to launch three new MacBook Air models between late spring and summer. At least one of these models - most probably the 13-inch variant - will be powered by Apple's new M3 chip.

