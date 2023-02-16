Apple may announce mixed reality headset at WWDC in June

The long-rumored mixed reality headset from Apple is likely to be announced at the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC), which is to be held in June this year.

Sources told news agency Bloomberg that the device, possibly named Reality Pro, was to be launched in April but needed more time to smooth over software and hardware issues.

Several rumors have said that the device would be pricey, around $3,000, but will offer features not found on competing headsets like Meta's Quest Pro.

