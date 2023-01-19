Apple launches HomePod second generation in India: Check price, features, availability

Apple unveiled its second-generation HomePod speaker in India on January 18, nearly two years after the American tech giant discontinued the first smart speaker. The new HomePod is compatible with other smart home products and supports spatial audio.

Apple HomePod Price in India

Apple HomePod (2nd Gen) is priced at Rs 32,900. The second-gen HomePod smartphone speaker can be pre-ordered through official Apple retailers. It goes on sale in India from February 3.

Apple HomePod (2nd Gen) Features

According to Apple, the HomePod (2nd Gen) comes with a custom high-excursion woofer to deliver remarkable bass. “A custom-engineered high-excursion woofer, powerful motor that drives the diaphragm a remarkable 20mm, built-in bass-EQ mic, and beamforming array of five tweeters around the base all work together to achieve a powerful acoustic experience.”

The new HomePod uses the S7 chip from the Apple Watch Series 7, which features a temperature and humidity sensor. The S7 chip combines with software and system-sensing technology to offer even more advanced computational audio. The HomePod also recognises sound reflections from nearby surfaces in real time with its room-sensing technology.

The smart speaker uses Beamforming to direct ambient audio and deliver spatial audio experiences. Users can also create a home theatre experience with Apple TV 4K, while Siri voice assistance gives users more control over other smart home accessories with voice commands. The HomePod (2nd Gen) can also listen to smoke and carbon monoxide alarms and notify users on their iPhones.

Moneycontrol News

