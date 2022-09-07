Apple iPhone 14 Event Live Updates | Apple iPhone launch event, how to watch livestream, what to expect

Apple’s iPhone 14 launch event is set to take place later tonight. You can watch Apple’s 2022 launch event live by clicking the link below or following us for live updates. The iPhone 14 series launch will take place at 10:30 pm (IST) and will be streamed live on the company’s website and official YouTube channel. Apple is expected to launch several new products at the event, including four new iPhone 14 models.

Apple launch event expectations include the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max/Plus. We can also expect to see the Apple Watch Series 8 - Apple Watch 8 and Apple Watch 8 Pro - make a debut at the event. Apple could also launch a new iPad Pro powered by the recently announced M2 chip or new AirPods at its latest iPhone launch event. Head on over to the link for the iPhone 14 series expected specs and price.