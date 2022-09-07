Apple iPhone 14 Event Live Updates | Apple iPhone launch event, how to watch livestream, what to expect

Apple iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max launching tonight alongside Apple Watch Series 8 and iPad Pro at ‘Far Out’ event.
Apple’s iPhone 14 launch event is set to take place later tonight. You can watch Apple’s 2022 launch event live by clicking the link below or following us for live updates. The iPhone 14 series launch will take place at 10:30 pm (IST) and will be streamed live on the company’s website and official YouTube channel. Apple is expected to launch several new products at the event, including four new iPhone 14 models.
Apple launch event expectations include the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max/Plus. We can also expect to see the Apple Watch Series 8 - Apple Watch 8 and Apple Watch 8 Pro - make a debut at the event. Apple could also launch a new iPad Pro powered by the recently announced M2 chip or new AirPods at its latest iPhone launch event. Head on over to the link for the iPhone 14 series expected specs and price.
What are the specifications of the Apple iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro?
Additionally, the new A16 Bionic chip is expected to be exclusive to the two iPhone 14 Pro models. The vanilla iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max are expected to use the A15 Bionic chip or a slightly modified version of it as opposed to the new A16 chipset. The iPhone 14 Pro models are also expected to feature a new notch, ditching the old wide one for a new dual cutout design for the selfie camera and Face ID hardware.
Apple September Event: Everything you need to know about the upcoming iPhone 14 series
What is the expected iPhone 14 series pricing?
TrendForce predicts a drop in the pricing of this year’s iPhone 14 models. The iPhone 14 price will start from $749 (Around Rs 59,000), while the iPhone 14 Max price will start at $849 (Approximately Rs 67,000). The iPhone 14 Pro price could be set at $1,049 (Around Rs 83,000) for the base model and the iPhone 14 Pro Max pricing will start from $1,149 (Around Rs 91,000).
However, there are those who believe that the iPhone 14 series will see a price hike. Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo foresees a 15 percent increase in prices. He expects the base model of the iPhone 14 to retail for $799 (Around Rs 63,000), while the iPhone 14 Max will start from $899 (Roughly Rs 71,000). Additionally, the iPhone 14 Pro will start from $1,099 (Roughly Rs 87,000) and the 14 Pro Max will set you back $1,199 (Roughly Rs 95,000) for the base model.
The Apple Store is experiencing an outage ahead of tonight’s event, which is expected due to the ton of new devices about to hit the store. You can expect the Apple Store to go back online sometime after tonight’s event is concluded.
What to expect from tonight’s Apple event?
Apple is expected to launch four new iPhone 14 models tonight, including the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max. Apple will replace the iPhone ‘mini’ with a larger ‘max’ model. The Apple Watch Series 8, including the Apple Watch 8 and Apple Watch 8 Pro are also set to make their debut tonight. Lastly, we could also see new AirPods and a new Apple Watch SE at tonight’s Far Out event.
What time does tonight’s Apple event start?
Apple’s iPhone event will kick off at 10:30PM IST | 07:00PM CEST | 06:00PM BST | 10:00AM PDT
What is the name of tonight’s Apple keynote?
Tonight's Apple event is called “Far Out” and will put a major focus on Apple’s upcoming iPhone 14 series and Apple Watch Series 8.