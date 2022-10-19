Apple iPad Pro (2022) launched in India with M2 SoC, 120Hz Display, 2nd Gen Pencil support

Apple recently announced two new iPad Pro models under the radar. The iPad Pro (2022) models arrives in two screen sizes and are powered by Apple’s powerful M2 chip. They also come with optional 5G connectivity and support the hover feature on the Apple Pencil.

Apple iPad Pro (2022) Price in India

The new 11-inch iPad Pro price in India will start from Rs 81,900 for the Wi-Fi-only model and Rs 96,900 for the Wi-Fi + Cellular model. The new 12.9-inch iPad Pro price in India will start from Rs 1,12,900 for the Wi-Fi-only model and Rs 1,27,900 for the Wi-Fi + Cellular model.

The new 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro will be available in Silver and Space Grey finishes with 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB, and 2TB configurations. The Apple Pencil (2nd Gen) is also available for purchase separately for Rs 11,900. The new iPad Pro models are available for pre-order starting today and will go on sale in India on October 26.

Apple iPad Pro (2022) Specifications

The new iPad Pro models are powered by Apple’s custom M2 chip, which the company says is 15 percent faster than the M1 SoC. The new M2 chip also offers a 35 percent boost in graphics performance and features 50 percent more unified memory bandwidth than the M1 chip. The iPad Pro (2022) models support up to 16GB of unified memory and can be configured with up to 2TB of storage.

The iPad Pro (2022) feature two display options – an 11-inch Liquid Retina display with a 1688 x 2388-pixel resolution and a 12.9-inch Liquid Retina XDR mini-LED display with a 2048 x 2732-pixel resolution. Both the new iPad Pro models use Apple’s ProMotion display with a 120Hz refresh rate. They also support True Tone and P3 wide colour gamut reproduction. Lastly, the 12.9-inch model is touted to deliver a screen brightness up to 1,600 nits.

The new iPad Pro models support Thunderbolt 4, Bluetooth 5.3, Wi-Fi 6E, and 5G connectivity, including support for mmWave 5G in the US. The two new iPad Pro models pack four speakers and five microphones. They also come with a 20W adapter in the box. The new iPad Pro (2022) variants will run on iPadOS 16.

For optics, the iPad Pro (2022) models feature a 12 MP wide camera with an f/1.8 aperture and a 10 MP ultrawide unit with an f/2.4 aperture and a LiDAR scanner. There’s also a 12 MP ultrawide camera on the front with an f/2.4 aperture and Center Stage support. Additionally, the 2nd Gen Apple Pencil is now detected up to 12 mm above the display, enabling for sketching and illustration with greater precision.