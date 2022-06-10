Apple could launch 15-inch MacBook Air, 14-inch iPad Pro by 2023: Report

Apple recently debuted two new MacBooks with its custom M2 chipset. And while we saw one version of the M2 MacBook Air and M2 MacBook Pro at WWDC 2022, Apple isn’t quite done.

Mark Gurman from Bloomberg claims that the M2-powered MacBook Air and MacBook Pro will be accompanied by a larger 15-inch MacBook Air. Additionally, the Cupertino-based tech giant is also expected to unveil a new 12-inch MacBook with the M2 chip. Gurman also revealed a couple of details about the upcoming M2 Pro and M2 Max chips.

Gurman notes that Apple might launch a larger version of the MacBook Air early next year. He also said that this would be the first time in 14 years that the MacBook Air will feature a 15-inch screen. The upcoming MacBook Air is expected to have the same design as the 13.6-inch MacBook Air that was unveiled at WWDC 2022.

The new 15-inch MacBook Air will likely use the same M2 chip. According to Gurman, Apple is also working on a 12-inch MacBook, which it plans to release in late 2023 or early 2024, although it is unknown in which price segment the device will debut.

He also noted that Apple will launch new MacBook Pro models in 2022 with an M2 Pro and M2 Max chip. The new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models are codenamed J414 and J416. Additionally, the M2 Max SoC is also touted to have 12 CPU cores and up to 38 GPU cores.

In other news, industry inside and CEO of Display Supply Chain Consultants Ross Young cited his sources tweeting that a 14.1-inch iPad Pro with Mini LED backlighting and ProMotion display was in development. Young noted that the launch could be scheduled to take place early next year. Gurman also noted that the new 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pros models could be arriving later this year.