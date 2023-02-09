 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Android 14 Developer Preview now available for Pixel devices

Moneycontrol News
Feb 09, 2023 / 11:15 AM IST

The preview focuses on upcoming features for multi-device support, customisation and more

(Image Courtesy: Google)

Google has released the first developer preview for Android 14 on Pixel devices.

If you own a Pixel 4a, Pixel 5 or 5a, Pixel 6 and 6 Pro, Pixel 6a or the Pixel 7/7 Pro, you can load up the developer preview for an early look at the features expected with the next major Android release.

The preview, in particular, focuses on increasing operability between various devices and form factors that run Android.

