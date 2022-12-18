 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Amid Twitter chaos, Koo offers to migrate historic tweets to escape 'intellectual assassination'

PTI
Dec 18, 2022 / 01:40 PM IST

Since taking over Twitter in a USD 44 billion deal in October, Elon Musk has sacked its employees, overhauled its moderation policies, put a price for account verification, and restored previously banned accounts including that of former US President Donald Trump.

Koo — the Made-in-India rival of Twitter — has offered to migrate all historic tweets of any Twitter user willing to shift to its platform that will continue to not charge users for verification badge, its co-founder and CEO Aprameya Radhakrishna said.

In recent days, he suspended the accounts of several prominent journalists without warning who had been covering him, but had to reinstate the accounts following strong criticism from government officials, journalist organisations, and advocacy groups.

Koo, which allows users to express views in Indian languages, has already crossed 50 million downloads and is now flying into the rival’s nest, starting a campaign to woo Twitter users, offering self-verification and a free-of-cost yellow verification tag for eminent persons.

And now, it has offered to migrate any tweet, excluding replies, likes or resharing of someone else’s tweet, to Koo to escape ”intellectual assassination” resulting from Twitter account suspension, he said.

”A lot has happened in the 45 odd days since the world’s town square became one man’s megaphone,” Radhakrishna told PTI saying Twitter is now a ”personal property of the world’s smartest and richest man”.