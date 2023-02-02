AMD's V-Cache based Ryzen 7000X3D CPUs launching on February 28

AMD has announced that the Ryzen 7000X3D series of CPU's with the company's 3D V-cache technology will be launching on February 28th.

3D V-cache is a technology that allows AMD to stack additional cache memory on top of the processor. Traditionally, cache memory is placed next to the processor on the die, but AMD uses 3D printing technology to stack additional slices of cache vertically.

This primarily benefits games, offering them extra bandwidth memory. While the previous generation of V-cache was limited by the amount of cores, the new 7000X3D series has three SKUs with a maximum of a whopping 144MB of L2 + L3 cache and 16 cores.

AMD Ryzen 7000X3D CPUs Specifications

The first CPU in the line-up, the Ryzen 7 7800X3D has 8 cores and 104MB of L2 + L3 cache. It has a base frequency of 4.2GHz that can boost to 5.0GHz and a TDP of 120 W. The Ryzen 9 7900X3D has 12 cores and 140MB of L2 + L3 cache. It can boost to 5.6GHz with a base frequency of 4.4GHz, and a TDP of 120W.

The Ryzen 9 7950X3D has 16 cores with 144MB of L2 + L3 cache, a base frequency of 4.2GHz and a boost of 5.7GHz. The TDP is 120W. The caveat is that these CPUs will perform a little slower in most applications, but the trade-off is better gaming performance. Games benefit more from increased cache sizes than flat-out higher frequencies. AMD Ryzen 7000X3D CPUs availability and pricing The Ryzen 9 7950X3D will cost $699, the Ryzen 9 7900X3D will be priced at $599, and the Ryzen 7 7800X3D will be up for sale at $449. Both the Ryzen 9 7950X3D and 7900X3D will be available starting February 28th. While the Ryzen 7 7800X3D will be in stores starting April 6th.

Moneycontrol News