Amazon working on live-action Spider-Man Noir series: Report

Moneycontrol News
Feb 10, 2023 / 02:28 PM IST

The series will be set in 1930's New York, and the main character won't be Peter Parker

(Image Courtesy: Marvel/Sony)

Spider-Man Noir, an alternate universe 1930's version of the superhero, is set to star in a live-action series on Amazon Prime Video.

According to a report from Variety, the untitled series will follow the exploits of an older superhero that is not Peter Parker, and the show will apparently take place in its own isolated universe.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

