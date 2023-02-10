Amazon working on live-action Spider-Man Noir series: Report

Spider-Man Noir, an alternate universe 1930's version of the superhero, is set to star in a live-action series on Amazon Prime Video.

According to a report from Variety, the untitled series will follow the exploits of an older superhero that is not Peter Parker, and the show will apparently take place in its own isolated universe.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

Spider-Man Noir also featured in the hit animated film, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, where he was voiced by actor Nicolas Cage. Cage has confirmed that he will not be returning for the sequel, Across the Spider-Verse, which probably means the character won't return for the film. The film is set to be released on June 2, 2023.



This is the second project based on Sony's stable of Marvel Characters that Amazon Prime Video is working on. Last year, Variety reported that there were multiple live-action projects, based on Marvel characters owned by Sony, in the works over at Prime Video. The other known project, Silk: Spider Society, is being developed by Angela Kang, best known for her work on The Walking Dead. Also Read: God of War live-action series coming on Amazon Prime Video Silk is about Cindy Moon, "a Korean-American woman bitten by the same spider that bit Peter Parker, as she escapes imprisonment and searches for her missing family on her way to becoming the superhero known as Silk."

