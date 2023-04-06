 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Amazon launches new startup accelerator for generative AI

Moneycontrol News
Apr 06, 2023 / 07:12 PM IST

The ten week program will give the startup credits for Amazon Web Services and access to mentors.

Amazon has announced a new startup accelerator for companies in the field of generative AI.

Generative AI like ChatGPT or Microsoft's Bing AI, Midjourney and Google's Bard have dominated the headlines with their unique capabilities. These are AI chatbots capable of generating various responses to text prompts, from generating images to writing poems or passing exams.

Amazon's 10-week programme will give the most promising generative AI startups access to mentors, and other experts in the field while providing them credits for Amazon Web Services (AWS).