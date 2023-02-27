 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
AI news Roundup: TCS keeps jobs with ChatGPT, Google hints at Imagen AI in Gboard, and Microsoft unveils telecom tools

Feb 27, 2023 / 07:12 PM IST

Your daily TLDR of important AI stories you must know about.

(Illustration by Suneesh Kalarickal)

Mumbai's Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) says AI will not replace humans

The context for a job to be executed will be industry and customer-centric

Google may integrate its Imagen text-to-image AI in Gboard for Android

The Imagen AI system from Google is an open-source generative AI model that creates images from text prompts.

(Image: Microsoft)

Microsoft introduces new AI tools for telecom networks

Microsoft has unveiled previews of two AI-powered services designed to manage telecom networks

