AI News roundup: Grimes offers 50% royalty split to AI artists using her voice, Consumer protection bodies to investigate ChatGPT and more

Moneycontrol News
Apr 25, 2023 / 07:08 PM IST

Your daily TLDR of important AI stories you must know about.

(Representative Image)

Grimes offers a 50% royalty cut for any popular AI song that uses her voice

Canadian singer-songwriter Grimes announced on twitter that she would "split 50 percent royalties on any successful AI-generated song," that used her voice.

EU Consumer protection agencies to investigate ChatGPT, others

The growing popularity of ChatGPT has spurred others such as Google, AWS and Meta Platforms to announce similar tools.

Air India to use ChatGPT-driven chatbot

Air India on Monday said it will be using ChatGPT-driven chatbot and various other initiatives as part of modernising the airline's digital systems for which it has made an initial investment of USD 200 million.

TAGS: #AI #Air India #Artificial Intelligence #ChatGPT #Drake #Grimes #OpenAI #the Weeknd
first published: Apr 25, 2023 07:08 pm