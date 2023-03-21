 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsTechnology

AI News Roundup | AI Advancements: Google and Microsoft, Germany's healthcare robots, and AI in the workplace

Moneycontrol News
Mar 21, 2023 / 07:59 PM IST

Your daily TLDR of important AI stories you must know about.

White-coloured humanoid "Garmi" (Source: AFP)

Google, Microsoft aim to increase productivity through AI integration in popular productivity apps

Is AI is gunning for one of its gatekeepers? Is imperfection the key to securing your columnist gig against AI? Is competing with AI in your workspace a losing battle? Germany turns to robots for elder care

Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #AI #AI chatbot #AI news #Artificial Intellegence #ChatGPT #Google #journalism #Microsoft #OpenAI #Robotics
first published: Mar 21, 2023 07:55 pm