After Twitter, WhatsApp testing 'edit' feature for messages

Messaging platforms seem to be getting into "edit" mode. WhatsApp is reportedly testing a way to let users edit messages after they have been sent. The Meta-owned instant messaging platform will allow a message to be edited up to 15 minutes after it has been sent.

Edited messages will be labeled with an "edited" tag that will be prominently displayed on the message box itself. As is the case with deleted messages, the message will not update until the recipient turns on the device and checks within a certain amount of time.

Since this feature is still under development, there is no planned release date yet.

Recently, the microblogging site Twitter rolled out the much-requested edit button to allow users to modify their tweets. The edit option is only available to Twitter Blue subscribers in Canada, Australia and New Zealand and will be offered to Twitter Blue subscribers in the US soon.

In other news, the Supreme Court of India dismissed petitions by Meta and WhatsApp against a probe by the Competition Commission of India (CCI).

The Supreme Court said that the CCI was an independent authority, and cannot be restrained from investigating alleged violations of the Competition Act.