Metal stocks hammered as inflation, interest rates and export duties bite

Metal stocks, which were zooming until recently, are in a meltdown. The Nifty metals index is down 34 percent from its 52-week high of 6,825.65 and is near its lowest level since April 2021, while the BSE metals index has corrected 19 percent in CY22.

A rally in metal stocks following the Russia-Ukraine war led to prices peaking at the beginning of April. However, prices have come under pressure due to Covid outbreaks and curbs and a slowdown in China.

“The cool-off in the metal index is attributable to the aggressive inflation targeting commentaries and policy rate action by federal banks in India and other major economies”, said Divam Sharma, Founder, Green Portfolio.

The meltdown is especially evident in the ferrous metals like steel, which have seen a significant correction after the government levied export duty on exports of steel from India.

No respite in sight from the export duty

The government surprised the industry with the imposition of export duty from May 22. The duty is 50 percent on all grades of iron ore, 45 percent on pellets, and 15 percent on non-alloy steel except part of semi-finished steel.

“The government imposed the export duty on steel to bring down domestic steel prices. The desired impact was visible within a week as steel prices corrected across all grades,” said Sneha Poddar, AVP-Research, Broking & Distribution, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd.

Data shows that export duties are playing a destructive role for domestic steel prices as the steel prices market witnessed a decline for the tenth successive week ended June 17.

Despite the inventory build-up and decline in retail sales, there have been no cuts, so far, in the export duty, however, there is a silver lining for the domestic steel producers. The weight of export duty is somewhat getting cushioned by the decline in coking coal/iron ore prices, thereby resulting in higher spreads despite the decline in prices.

Domestic steel prices continue to soften

According to a report from Edelweiss Research, domestic hot-rolled coil (HRC) price in the traders’ market was down a further Rs 1,500/ton (week over week) on an average to Rs 61,400/ton.

“Our channel-checks indicate that retail buyers are still reluctant to buy, expecting further price cuts on the back of falling coking coal price”, the report from Edelweiss said. Since the imposition of export duties, domestic HRC price is already down 14 percent by Rs 9,350/ton in the trader’s market.

Secondary rebar price, however, is stable at Rs 52,700/ton as there are nascent signs of demand pick-up on the rural side. In the past three weeks, spot raw material spread, however, has improved 22 percent to Rs 26,125/ton as coking coal and domestic iron ore price have cooled off 25 percent and 30-35 percent respectively.

Iron ore prices in a downward spiral

Iron ore prices in domestic markets have corrected after the imposition of export duty. “Duty is now imposed on iron ore of all grades as against duty of 30 percent imposed only on Fe content of 58 percent and above grade before the announcement which is resulted in a decline in exports and a kind of over-supply in the domestic markets," said Navin Kulkarni, Chief Investment Officer, Axis Securities.

Fresh lockdowns in China and its zero-tolerance policy towards Covid further derailed the hopes of any sharp rebound in the economic activity. The rainy season in many parts of China that usually disrupts construction activity and restrictions put in place to contain covid-19 outbreaks have hit the demand in the world’s top steel producer, squeezing mills’ margins.

The Chinese export prices are witnessing a decline week over week. According to Mining.com, iron ore extended losses to a sixth session on Friday, marking its steepest weekly slump in six months, as Chinese steel mills opted to reduce output amid weak profits and deteriorating demand prospects.

The most-traded iron ore contract, for September delivery, on China’s Dalian Commodity Exchange ended daytime trade 5.9% lower at 821.50 yuan ($122.64) a tonne, after earlier tumbling to 815.50 yuan, the lowest since May 26, a report from Mining.com said.

The reversing cycle

The world had witnessed an unprecedented rise in the prices of commodities like aluminium and steel due to increased demand, supply-side shocks and higher inflation. “The increase in raw material prices boost the revenue of the metal companies which led to the higher prices of the stocks of metal industry”, said Ravi Singh-Vice President and Head of Research-ShareIndia.

However, higher prices impact the demand in the medium to long run. “Secondly, to limit the volatility in steel and iron ore, and to cool down the prices, China reintroduced several rules to control the trading like increase in trading fee, margin requirements and limits which resulted in significant cool off in the metal prices”, added Singh of ShareIndia.

Impact of interest rate hikes

Experts are worried about the double-edged sword being faced by the global economy in the form of rising inflation and the resulting increase in interest rates across economies.

“The recent rate hikes by major central banks globally could trigger global economic slowdown and impact demand”, said Abhijeet Bora, Analyst at Sharekhan by BNP Paribas. He believes global inflation headwinds could impact overall demand environment and earnings outlook for metal space.

Fed has raised the interest rates along with central banks in Europe and India, which would put further downward pressure on steel prices.

“Demand outlook softened across geographies as rate hikes tackle the inflationary pressure, putting the focus on the demand side of the supply-demand dynamics”, added Kulkarni of Axis Securities.

Expectations of further interest rate hikes by central banks globally is also negative for the commodities prices as well as demand.

Metal Stocks

Experts aren't too enthused about the metals sector, given the number of challenges it faces.

Capex plans for steel companies will be under scanner as lower margins may lead to pressure on cash flows in the future and monsoon is seasonally weak for steel companies.

Aluminium output in China rose to 3.42 MT (million tons) in May 2022, up 3.1 percent YoY as per the National Bureau of Statistics, and up from 3.36 MT in April. The Covid-led lockdowns have not impacted the smelting while the downstream demand is affected. Aluminum prices have corrected and are trading in the range of $2,500/tonne. The raw material and energy prices are expected to remain elevated in the short to medium term thereby impacting the margins of aluminium producers.

The decline in the aluminium prices has put pressure on stocks such as Hindalco and NALCO.

“The market is factoring slowdown in the US and European markets and as a result, expects demand loss for the Aluminium products”, said Kulkarni who remain bearish on the steel and aluminium sector in the current macroeconomic scenario and prefer downstream metal stocks like APL Apollo Tubes over the upstream metal and steel companies.

“Metal companies are not going to see the super normal profits they enjoyed in FY22”, added Sharma of Green Portfolio, as the prices will be under pressure, whereas the input prices (including energy cost) will continue to remain high. “We are currently underweight on the sector” he said.

Poddar of Motilal Oswal concurred and advise investors to exit metal stocks and enter later once there are signs of demand revival.

On the other hand, Ravi Singhal, Vice Chairman, GCL Securities, is of the opinion that, “as long as housing loan rates remain lower than the average over the last ten years, demand for housing will remain high and the government's focus on infrastructure is also helping demand to remain stable. So buying on the dips is a good strategy”.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips of experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.