 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsPower

MC Exclusive: India way ahead of time in renewable energy expansion, says Union Minister RK Singh

Sweta Goswami
Mar 27, 2023 / 07:40 PM IST

As per current laws set by the ministry of power, distribution companies, open access consumer and those with captive power are mandated to have about 22 percent of their total electricity sourced from renewables

Union Minister for Power and Renewable Energy RK Singh

At least 68 gigawatts (GW) of renewable energy projects in India are currently under construction and another 30 GW are at various stages of tenders, Union Minister for Power and Renewable Energy RK Singh told Moneycontrol.

"We have about 80 GW of renewable projects under construction. Again, out of that you take out nuclear projects, that is about 12 GW. So, you have about 68 GW under construction (excluding nuclear projects). Also, we have another 30 GW under different stages of bids," Singh said in an exclusive interaction with Moneycontrol on March 25.

India set an ambitious target of installing 175 GW of renewable energy capacity by the year 2022, which included 100 GW from solar, 60 GW from wind, 10 GW from bio-power and 5 GW from small hydro-power. However, till February-end, India's renewable energy capacity was 168.96 GW, of which, 64.38 GW is solar power capacity, 51.79 GW hydro, 42.02 GW wind and 10.77 GW bio power.

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Energy also highlighted this miss in its latest report which was released in the ongoing Budget session last week. "Keeping in view the fact that renewable energy installed capacity has increased by more than 236 percent since 2014, this is indeed a commendable achievement. However, it should also be mentioned that whatever shortfall has occurred in achievement of the target that is because of low installation of solar roof-tops and wind energy projects," the committee said in its report.