MC Exclusive | All transformers have to be metered by March 2024: RK Singh

Sweta Goswami
Apr 13, 2023 / 09:53 PM IST

As on date, about 40 percent distribution transformer metering has been done and for feeder lines, the status is a bit better at about 80 percent, Singh said. He added that the government is also modernising its feeder monitoring system.

To ensure better energy accounting and reduce Aggregate Technical & Commercial (AT&C) losses the government is going to start a fresh initiative of metering distribution transformers and feeder lines across the country, Union Minister for Power and Renewable Energy RK Singh told Moneycontrol in an interview on April 13.

“One target I have set is that by March 2024, all feeder lines and distribution transformers will have to be metered because that is necessary for energy accounting. The days of irresponsibility are over. Every bit of energy is going to be accounted for. Power utilities will have to publish quarterly accounts and annual accounts,” Singh said.

As of date, about 40 percent of distribution transformer metering has been done and for feeder lines, the status is a bit better at about 80 percent, he said.

Under the Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS) of the government, the plan is not just to tackle consumer metering, but also to ensure system metering. While the consumer smart metering drive will take some time due to manufacturing constraints and has been targeted for completion by March 2026, the system metering initiative has now been mandated to be completed within a year by all power discoms.