Wrestlers protest: Kapil Sibal slams WFI chief, says accused has 'no conscience'

PTI
Apr 29, 2023 / 01:49 PM IST

Several national award-winning wrestlers have been protesting at Jantar Mantar demanding the government make public the findings of an oversight panel that investigated the sexual harassment allegations against Singh, who is also a BJP MP.

Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal on Saturday hit out at Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who is facing allegations of sexual harassment levelled by seven women wrestlers, and said the accused "has no conscience".

Senior advocate Sibal is appearing for the wrestlers in the Supreme Court.

In a tweet, Sibal said, "Wrestler Protest: Electricity and Water cut off but they will wrestle and succeed. While the accused has no conscience to wrestle with!" As the chorus of support for the protesting wrestlers grew, the Delhi Police on Friday filed two FIRs against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Singh on allegations of sexual harassment levelled by seven women wrestlers.

The First Information Reports (FIRs) were filed hours after Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for Delhi Police, told a Supreme Court bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justice P S Narasimha that a case will be registered on Friday.