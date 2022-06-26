TMC MP expresses surprise over return of turncoats

Trinamool Congress MP Prasun Banerjee on Sunday expressed surprise as to why turncoats who had deserted the TMC to join the BJP ahead of the 2021 West Bengal assembly election were allowed re-entry to its fold. The MP did not name anyone in particular. The MP did not name anyone in particular.

Speaking at a function in his Howrah Lok Sabha constituency, the former footballer-turned-politician said he was at a loss to understand the induction of some turncoats, who had even campaigned against TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee and others, into the ruling party.

"After the spectacular victory of the TMC in the May 2021 assembly polls in the face of an aggressive campaign by the BJP, we find some of those who had deserted us and spoke against us at such a crucial time are being taken back in the party, one after another. Don't know, why," Banerjee said.

In November last year, Banerjee had made similar comments, saying he had reservations about allowing former minister and a TMC turncoat, Rajib Banerjee, to participate in political programmes in the Howrah Lok Sabha constituency in the coming days. Rajib Banerjee had returned to the TMC from the saffron camp in October last year.

BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar said Banerjee's comments show there are "dissatisfied souls within the TMC. "Everything is not well within the TMC. It is not a happy family.

TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh had earlier said the MP's comments were his personal views. "We are sure he will understand and appreciate the TMC stand on the issue," Ghosh had said.