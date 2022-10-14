Second phase Panchayat elections will be held in 9 districts next month: Haryana State Election Commissioner

Haryana State Election Commissioner Dhanpat Singh on Friday said that in the second phase, elections to Panchayati Raj Institutions will be held in nine districts next month. These are Ambala, Charkhi Dadri, Gurugram, Karnal, Kurukshetra, Rewari, Rohtak, Sirsa and Sonipat districts.

In these districts, voting for members of Zilla Parishad and Panchayat Samiti will be held on November 9, and on November 12 for the posts of Sarpanches and Panches, Singh said in Panchkula. He said there are 57 blocks in 9 districts of phase two polls.

Of these, elections will be held for the post of 2,683 Sarpanches, 25,655 Panches, 1,244 for Panchayat Samiti, and 158 for Zilla Parishad. He said there are 57 blocks in 9 districts of phase two polls.

Notably, the first phase of polls–Zila Parishads and Panchayat Samitis will be held in nine of the total 22 districts of Haryana on October 30 and that of Sarpanches and Panches of Gram Panchayats on November 2 as announced by the State Election Commission earlier.

The nine districts to go to polls first are Bhiwani, Jhajjar, Jind, Kaithal, Mahendergarh, Nuh, Panchkula, Panipat, and Yamunanagar. Polling will be conducted from 7 am to 6 pm. Earlier, panchayat elections in Fatehabad district had also been announced, but were later deferred till further orders in view of the November 3 bypoll to the Adampur assembly constituency in the neighbouring Hisar district.

Dhanpat said that the voting to elect Sarpanch, members of Panchayat Samiti, and Zilla Parishad would be done through EVMs while for the Panches vote will be cast through ballot paper. To ensure the smooth completion of the election process, about 36,000 employees and officers have been deputed.

The minimum education qualification to contest for the post of Panch (unreserved category) is class 10 pass, while for men (SC Category) and women belonging to any category, the minimum qualification is class 8 pass.

In the case of a woman candidate belonging to Scheduled Caste, the minimum qualification is class 5 pass. The minimum education qualification to contest for the post of Sarpanch (unreserved category) is class 10 pass, while for men (SC Category) and women belonging to any category, including SC, the minimum qualification is class 8 pass.

For Panchayat Samiti members, the candidates (unreserved category) must be class 10 pass, while for men (SC Category) and women belonging to any category the minimum qualification is class 8 pass.

For Zilla Parishad members, the candidates (unreserved category) must be class 10 pass, while for men (SC Category) and women belonging to any category the minimum qualification is class 8 pass.

Dhanpat Singh said that in the second phase, 48,67,132 voters will be eligible to cast their vote in 9 districts. These include 25,89,270 males, he said.

Singh said there are 5,963 polling stations in these 9 districts, including 976 sensitive and 1,023 hyper-sensitive.