Rahul Gandhi disqualified from Lok Sabha after conviction in defamation case

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has been disqualified from the Lok Sabha, the Lok Sabha Secretariat said on March 24 following court conviction over 2019 defamation case.

"Shri Rahul Gandhi, Member of Lok Sabha representing the Wayanad Parliamentary Constituency of Kerala stands disqualified from the membership of Lok Sabha from the date of his conviction i.e. 23 March, 2023 in terms of the provisions of Article 102(1)(e) of the Constitution of India read with Section 8 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951," read the notification.

His disqualification as Wayanad MP is effective from March 23, the day of his conviction, the secretariat said in its notification.

Reacting to the decision taken by the Parliament, Congress General Secretary (Communications) Jairam Ramesh tweeted,that the party will fight both legally and politically over this.

"Instead of a JPC into the PM-linked Adani MahaMegaScam, RahulGandhi stands disqualified. Indian Democracy Om Shanti," he posted

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor also expressed his disbelief on Gandhi's disqualification. He tweeted, "I’m stunned by this action and by its rapidity, within 24 hours of the court verdict and while an appeal was known to be in process. This is politics with the gloves off and it bodes ill for our democracy." In March 22, a court in Surat sentenced Rahul Gandhi to two years in jail in a defamation case, filed on a complaint by BJP MLA Purnesh Modi for his alleged remark, ”How come all thieves have Modi as the common surname?” The court of Chief Judicial Magistrate HH Varma, which held 52-year-old Gandhi guilty under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 499 and 500, also granted him bail and suspended the sentence for 30 days to allow him to appeal in a higher court. Gandhi can escape immediate disqualification as a member of parliament if the appellate court suspends the conviction as well as the two-year jail term. (With agency inputs)

