Promise to implement Old Pension Scheme: Most successful arrow in Congress' quiver

Ranjit Bhushan
Dec 09, 2022 / 07:17 PM IST

Himachal Pradesh is under a debt burden of over Rs 70,000 crore and the new government will find it difficult to raise Rs 16,000 crore for paying arrears to its employees. But they will pursue it nonetheless.

Good politics may not necessarily mean sound economics. Promising restoration of the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) as an electoral gambit is one thing, but once the gambit has worked, implementing its lofty targets on the ground is quite another matter.

There is no doubt that the Congress party’s promise to restore the OPS has turned the election mandate decisively in its favour in Himachal Pradesh, where the government remains the largest employer.

The burden of paying OPS becomes particularly precarious in a state that is close to bankruptcy. Himachal is under a debt burden of over Rs 70,000 crore and the new government will find it difficult to raise Rs 16,000 crore for paying the arrears to its employees.

“It is a huge challenge. No one knows where the money will come from. But compared to BJP, which did not even talk of pensions, the promise by Congress is too good to be ignored,” Shimla-based academic Shashi Kant Sharma told Moneycontrol.

The focus of the new Congress government will be on raising funds to pay salaries to employees and maintain the pace of development works.

So, how will the new government go about doing it?