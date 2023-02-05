 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
What made General Pervez Musharraf tense and shaky at Rajghat?

Vivek Shukla
Feb 05, 2023 / 06:30 PM IST

The embarrassing “Architect of Kargil” moniker followed Musharraf uncomfortably during his 2001 Delhi visit. But the Musharraf family’s ties to Delhi may have struck an emotional cord too

Former Pakistan President Pervez Musharraf passed away in Dubai, after a prolonged illness.

It was monsoon time and the national capital was witnessing incessant rain when the then-Pakistan President Pervez Musharraf, who passed away in Dubai, was visiting Rajghat to pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi on July 17, 2001. Wearing a cream-coloured sherwani, Musharraf might have appeared calm and composed on the television screen at Raj Ghat, but in fact, he was very shaky and tense.

After closely studying Gen. Musharraf's handwriting in the visitors' book of Rajghat, Rajneesh Kumar, a caretaker there told me that Musharraf looked lost and confused and that his handwriting suggested he was shaky and tense at Raj Ghat. On Musharraf’s passing away, here in Delhi Rajneesh Kumar had a special reason to remember his visit to Rajghat: He was the first Head of State of Pakistan to visit Rajghat.

Kargil Fresh In Memory

When Musharraf came to settle long-standing border and other disputes with India, he was dubbed everywhere as the architect of the 1999 Kargil. He was a hated personality in India. And not too surprising too, because he was in India within two years of the gory Kargil conflict.